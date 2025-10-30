Warsop Health Hub shortlisted at UK Pool & Spa Awards

Warsop Health Hub has made the final in the UK Pool & Spa Awards’ Water Leisure Venue of the Year category.

These awards celebrate innovation, customer experience and excellence across the UK’s aquatics sector, recognising individuals and facilities that have made a significant impact in the industry.

Matt Hancock, Contract Manager for More Leisure Community Trust, which operates the Mansfield District Council-owned centre in partnership with Serco Leisure, said:

“Being named a finalist reflects the dedication of our team and the ongoing support from our local community. We’re proud to be recognised on a national level for what we’ve built here together!”

Cllr Andy Burgin, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Leisure at Mansfield District Council, said: “We are delighted the Warsop Health Hub has been shortlisted for this award. We know it has made an enormous impact in increasing the opportunities for sport and leisure in the Warsop area and improving the quality of life for residents. All our fingers are crossed for the finals!”

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony held at Birmingham’s National Conference Centre on December 11th, bringing together the best in the business to celebrate achievements across the aquatics sector.

For more information about Warsop Health Hub, please visit: https://www.mansfieldleisure.com/warsop-health-hub/

For more information about the UK Pool & Spa Awards, please visit: https://ukpoolandspaawards.co.uk/

Warsop Health Hub, Oak Tree Leisure Centre, Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre and Water Meadows Fitness & Swimming Complex are operated by More Leisure Community Trust, in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of Mansfield District Council.