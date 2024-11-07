Warsop Health Hub rolls out the ‘green carpet’ thanks to generous bowling kit donation

Warsop Health Hub have a new activity for attendees of their Forever Fit sessions, thanks to the donation of a portable crown green bowls mat, and four sets of bowls from Cornwater Evergreens, a local charity which provides companionship, activities, and other essential services for older adults.

Forever Fit sessions run every Wednesday between 11am and 1pm at the health hub, and are open to any age group. The cost is £3.50 per session or free for health hub members.

Forever Fit offers a range of activities during the sessions, and the new crown green bowls set has been warmly welcomed by customers.

Carolyn Hallam, Health and Wellbeing Manager for More Leisure Community Trust, said:

“We’re extremely grateful to Cornwater Evergreens for the donation of this equipment. Bowls is a difficult game to master, but an easy game to have a go at, which makes it ideal for people of all abilities.

“It’s been great to see so many people try this sport for the first time. If you’re interested in attending our Forever Fit sessions at Warsop Health Hub, just drop in on a Wednesday.”

Peter Dickson, Chief Executive Officer for Cornwater Evergreens said:

“We are thrilled that the bowls kit is being enjoyed by the community at the Warsop Health Hub. It’s heartening to know that our contribution is helping to promote physical activity and social engagement, which are key values we hold at Cornwater Evergreens.”

Warsop Health Hub, Oak Tree Leisure Centre, Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre and Water Meadows Fitness & Swimming Complex are operated by More Leisure Community Trust, in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of Mansfield District Council.