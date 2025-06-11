Warsop Health Hub celebrates one year of improving community wellbeing

Warsop Health Hub is celebrating its first anniversary this month, marking 12 months of transforming the health and wellbeing of residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delivered by Mansfield District Council and operated by More Leisure Community Trust, in partnership with Serco Leisure, the multi-million-pound facility has quickly become a cornerstone of the local community, offering inclusive access to health, fitness, and wellbeing support.

Since it opened on 1 June 2024, the hub has recorded:

Over 121,000 visits

More than 2,000 active members, including 900 health and fitness members

300 children enrolled in swimming lessons

1,000 pay-as-you-go users

£450,000 of social value generated, as measured by Sport England’s social value calculator

Warsop Health Hub

The state-of-the-art facility is the first of its kind under Sports England’s local leisure model, with the aim to provide affordable facilities in a local community. It offers a gym, swimming pool, multi-purpose sports hall, changing places, and a dedicated community room. Accessible design and inclusive programming have ensured the hub is a place for people of all ages and abilities to get active and stay connected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Evans, Assistant Director of Health, Communities & Insight at Mansfield District Council, said: “The success of the Warsop Health Hub in its first year is a fantastic example of what can be achieved through strong partnership working and a shared commitment to community wellbeing.

“From day one, the hub has been embraced by local residents, and it’s been inspiring to see so many people getting involved – whether through fitness memberships, wellbeing sessions, or community events.

“We’re proud to have worked alongside More Leisure Community Trust, Vibrant Warsop, Active Notts and many other partners to deliver a facility that’s already making a real difference to people’s lives.”

The health hub was just one of five projects funded from the £12.3m awarded to Mansfield District Council in 2021 from the Towns Fund allocation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside traditional fitness services, Warsop Health Hub has become a key partner in local health initiatives. It has supported NHS-led falls prevention sessions, launched the Healthy Life GP referral scheme – which has already helped nearly 80 residents begin their journey to improved wellbeing – and played host to activities like walking groups, family-friendly events, and the Small Steps to Feeling Great programme.

Maddy Pritchard, Director of Vibrant Warsop CIC, added: “Thanks to amazing partnership working with groups and organisations across Mansfield, residents of all ages, backgrounds and fitness levels are benefiting from the new Health Hub.

“It is not just another leisure centre or somewhere that ‘fit’ people go. Instead, it is a place for all. A place to meet people, a place to feel connected to others and valued. A place where you can take your first small steps towards being more active without feeling judged. In short, a place where you can start your own journey of ‘Small Steps to Feeling Great’.

“Achieving this in the 12 months has been a journey for all the partners involved, including for us as a resident-run local organisation. It’s a huge celebration and Vibrant Warsop CIC are very grateful to all partners involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four leisure centres in Mansfield, delivered in the last year £3.5 million pounds worth of social value to the district, of which Warsop Health Hub has generated £450,000. This was measured through Sport England’s social value calculator.

Late last year, to mark the final delivery phase of the Warsop Health Hub, more than 1,500 trees were planted in Carr Lane Park to enhance the green space. Also, throughout the project, children at Birklands Primary School have been involved in the development of the hub. In late 2023, they created artwork, letters, drawings, and objects that encapsulate what Warsop is like now, and it was buried in a time capsule on the site during the construction phase.