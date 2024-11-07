Warm spaces for all available in and around Eastwood this winter

Eastwood is determined to see that no-one is left feeling cold or lonely this winter with a number of warm spaces and food sessions running throughout each week in and around the town.

A central venue to this is Eastwood Library on Nottingham Road, which is open every day except Wednesday.

Opening times are 9am to 6pm, Monday and Thursday, 9am to 1pm on Tuesday and 9am to 2pm on Friday.

Another regular event is free soup and rolls being served between 10.30am and 11.45pm every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at New Horizon Church on Linkmel Road, Langley Mill.

Eastwood Spiritualist Church is one of the venues that is part of the Warm Spaces scheme.

Elsewhere, on Mondays there is tea and coffee between 10am and 12noon at the The Hub at Eastwood Baptist Church on Percy Street, a warm space from 12noon to 2pm at Newthorpe Baptist Church on Main Street, Newthorpe and free tea and coffee from 1pm to 2.30pm at St Mary’s Church Food Club on Nottingham Road, Eastwood.

Additional sessions on Wednesdays are a warm space at Eastwood Spiritualist Church on Edward Road and free soup from 10.30am to 2pm at Eastwood People’s Initiative on Scargill Walk.

On Thursdays there is free soup and roll and a warm space at Reach Church at Dora Phillips Hall on Wood Street, Eastwood and places of welcome at Eastwood Library from 2pm to 3.30pm.

Finally, each Friday there is coffee and chat at Eastwood Baptist Church from 2pm to 4pm.