Volunteers in Mansfield raise more than £2,200 for NSPCC with Ladies Luncheon and ABBA Night

A pair of volunteer-run events held in the same week raised £2,290 for the NSPCC.

The charity’s Mansfield District held their annual Ladies Luncheon at The Hostess restaurant in Warsop on Wednesday, June 12, with more than 100 guests and a live talk from Matthew Collins raising £1,400.

Two days later, the guests and volunteers enjoyed hits including ‘Dancing Queen’ and ‘Waterloo’ with an ABBA tribute night at The Fretwell Centre. Ticket sales and additional donations on the night raised £890 for the NSPCC.

Tracey Davenport, the NSPCC Mansfield District Chair, said: “We would like to give a tremendous thanks to all our ladies and dancing queens who made our two fundraisers super trouper special and for giving so generously to the NSPCC.

left to right: Tracey Davenport, Barbara Elsey and Sheila Boyington

“I would also like to thank The Fretwell Centre and The Hostess for their support but also all our volunteers for all their fabulous hard work, we just couldn’t do what we do without them.”

During the Ladies Luncheon, volunteers from the NSPCC Mansfield District were also presented with loyalty and merit awards. Diane Frudd and Pauline Platt were presented awards honouring their long years of volunteer service while Sheila Boyington was presented an award for her outstanding work as the group’s Treasurer.

Barbara Elsey, the NSPCC’s Community Fundraising Manager for the East Midlands, said: “I would like to thank Tracey and all the volunteers at the Mansfield District for all their work, support and dedication to the NSPCC. Their years of service to the charity is an inspiration to all.

“Together, the volunteers devote so much of their time and energy to championing what we do. Time and time again they organise the most fantastic events that do so much to raise essential funds to support vulnerable children living in Nottinghamshire and the East Midlands.”