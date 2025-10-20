Volunteer emergency experts join forces with Notts NHS to deliver lifesaving training

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is proud to be working more closely with the East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme (EMICS), a team of volunteer doctors and paramedics who provide expert emergency care across the region.

Earlier this year, the Trust donated a LUCAS chest compression device to support EMICS’s life-saving work. Since then, both organisations have been building a strong partnership based on shared values of high-quality care and community support.

As part of this collaboration, Dr Simon Topham, a volunteer EMICS doctor, will be delivering two specialist training sessions for our frontline mental health teams during August and October. These sessions focus on helping NHS staff better understand and respond to Acute Behavioural Disturbance (ABD) - a rare but serious condition that can affect people in crisis.

The training will cover what ABD is, how to spot early signs and how to respond safely and effectively. The emphasis will be on calm, non-restrictive approaches and ensuring people get the right care when they need it most.

L to R: Eloise Spencer, Trust Lead Resuscitation Officer, Roger Linnell, EMICS Paramedic, Dr Simon Topham, EMICS Volunteer Doctor, Stephen Shay, NottsHC Resuscitation Officer and Ian Johnson, EMICS Strategic Lead

Dr Simon Topham, EMICS, said: “EMICS clinicians bring a wealth of experience in emergency medicine from a wide range of settings, and for me, it is this breadth that allows us to share valuable skills and insights with other clinical colleagues through collaborations such as this. By sharing our experience of working in emergency situations, we hope to give frontline NHS teams the confidence and skills to act fast and keep people safe. Together, we can combine our expertise for the greater good, ensuring people in our communities receive the safest and best possible care when they need it most. We are grateful to Nottinghamshire Healthcare for welcoming EMICS and for their commitment to strengthening this partnership.”

Becky Sutton, Chief Operating Officer at Nottinghamshire Healthcare, said: “We are delighted to continue strengthening our partnership with EMICS. Their support in delivering this training brings specialist expertise into our services and helps equip our staff with the confidence and skills to manage some of the most complex and high-risk situations they may face. We greatly value working alongside EMICS and appreciate the vital role they play in supporting people across the East Midlands in moments of critical need. By collaborating in this way, we are not only enhancing colleague development but also building stronger links between emergency care and mental health services for the benefit of the communities we serve.”

This initiative represents another important step in strengthening the clinical collaboration between EMICS and Nottinghamshire Healthcare. Both organisations look forward to continuing their positive partnership in ways that directly benefit staff training and patient care across the region.

You can find out more about EMICS work on their website.