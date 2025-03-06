Vocalist Macey takes Junior Showtime crown
Now in its 50th year, Junior Showtime showcases the abundance of young talent that the Mansfield area has.
This year, there were three nights of heats at The Create Theatre, at West Notts College, with 105 auditions, and the final took place in front of a capacity audience at The Palace Theatre, in Leeming Street.
The winner was 18-year-old vocalist Macey Shaw, from Star & Stage, and this was the sixth time she had entered the prestigious competition.
The show, organised by Paul and Christine Bacon, was presented by their radio and television presenter son Richard Bacon, and Jo Davies from BBC Radio Nottingham.
Paul said: “It was a wonderful concert which was truly representative of 50 years of Junior Showtime.
“There were some spectacular performances and Macey Shaw’s win was well deserved. I was particularly pleased my son, Richard, came from London especially to host the event, jointly with Jo Davies from BBC Radio Nottingham.”
Richard said: “After half a century of the competition, we proved better than ever, that Mansfield really has got talent. Lots of it.
"The winner Macey Shaw was wonderful and like so many previous winners, clearly has a big future.
"It was a delightful show full of delightful people trying hard, being their best, and enjoying themselves.”
And he added: “I also wanted to be there to celebrate my dad, who has organised the event for 31 years. It was a joyful experience.”
The judges were Maureen Kennedy, Sarah Swain, Roger Brown and Susan Shaw.