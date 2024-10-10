‘Vital’ CEO Sleepout fundraiser launched to tackle Nottinghamshire's surging homelessness issue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A major fundraiser to help Nottinghamshire's homeless community is set to take place, amid a warning that the cost-of-living crisis is driving more people than ever towards the brink.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A charity has warned ‘nobody is safe’ from homelessness, amid reports of a surge in women across Nottinghamshire seeking help to avoid losing their homes.

CEO Sleepout fears factors such as the cost-of-living crisis and sky-high rental costs are pushing more people than ever toward the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity’s grim warning comes ahead of CEO Sleepout Nottingham, the annual event which has to date raised over £317,000 for local causes on the frontline of Nottingham’s homelessness crisis.

Photo by Alexander Zvir on Pexels

One such cause, Emmanuel House, was founded almost 50 years ago to support homeless people in the city. Last year, 4,252 people used the charity’s drop-in service – a year-on-year increase of 47 per cent.

The situation is exasperated by a lack of affordable accommodation and the cost of living. Last year, we provided 52 per cent more meals which highlights just how much people are struggling to survive,” said Chief Executive Officer, Denis Tully.

“We are also seeing more women use the service than we did previously, whilst we also have emergency respite accommodation that can now house couples.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For CEO Sleepout’s Bianca Robinson, Emmanuel House’s demographics are indicative of the UK’s record-high rates of homelessness.

Currently, over 300,000 people are classed as homeless, and Bianca said: “It doesn’t matter what your background is, the sad reality in 2024 is that nobody’s safe from losing the roof over their head.”

The reality of this is hitting closer to home than ever. As such, Bianca is urging as many people as possible to either donate or sign-up for the 2024 Nottingham CEO Sleepout, which takes place on November 7 at Meadow Lane.

Last year, the event raised over £46,000, and Bianca added: “The money makes an invaluable difference to local charities and local lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Increasingly, many of these are families who have fallen victim to the cost-of-living crisis and who – despite having jobs – can’t afford sky-high rental rates or save enough to get on the housing ladder.

“There are teachers, NHS staff and emergency service workers who are using food banks to feed their families.

“This is unacceptable, and that’s why we need as many people from across Nottingham to do and give what they can. A little bit can change local lives forever.”

And it will also help Emmanuel House.

Having cut costs by halving the shelter’s opening hours, the charity still requires £145k-a-year to keep just one aspect of the service running.

“That’s why fundraising events like the Nottingham CEO Sleepout are more vital than ever,” added Denis.

To donate, sign-up or learn more about the 2024 Nottingham CEO Sleepout, click here.