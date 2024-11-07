Veterans supported by Mansfield music club

The Clipstone and Forest Town branch of the Royal British Legion have benefitted again from support from Mansfield Folk and Acoustic Club.

A donation of £450 for their annual Poppy Appeal was made at a recent Feature Night at the club. The Royal British Legion provides financial, social and emotional support to members and veterans of the armed forces as well as their families and dependants. This support is available after one day of service and continues throughout life, long after service is over.

This was the club’s second charity donation of their 2024/2025 season. During the 2023/2024 season the club gave away a total of £1800 in donations to both local and national charities. They are ambitious to try to exceed this amount during their current season. So far their donations have amounted to £840.

Mansfield Folk and Acoustic Club meets every Monday, including most Bank Holidays, at the Forest Town Arena. Doors open 7.30pm for 8.00pm start and the aim is to finish at 10.30pm. The club aims to provide a range of live acoustic music every week at a price which means no one is excluded. A varied programme runs throughout the year. Acoustic singer and musician nights are open to all with an admission price of £1. Feature nights include 2x20 mins slots by a named performer, the rest of the evening being opened up to floor spots. Admission is £2. Guest nights feature a main artist and support act for £5 entry.

Anyone interested in playing, singing or listening to all forms of acoustic music will be offered a warm welcome. More details can be had by emailing Elaine at [email protected].