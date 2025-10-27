Veterans from Nottinghamshire care home revisit RAF history during trip to air museum

By Peter Smith
Contributor
Published 27th Oct 2025, 14:46 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2025, 14:52 GMT
Veterans visited Newmark Air Museumplaceholder image
Veterans visited Newmark Air Museum
A Nottinghamshire care home recently treated two veterans with a trip to Newmark Air Museum, allowing them to reflect on their time in the forces.

The visit, organised by Church Farm care home, Cotgrave, gave the veterans a chance to explore and admire the museum's impressive display of planes, helicopters and war-time artefacts.

Most Popular

The day held particular meaning for Terry, a former Royal Air Force engineer. As the group toured the museum’s collection of aircraft and helicopters, he shared vivid memories of working on some of the same models of planes during his service. Terry helped bring the exhibits to life, explaining the purpose of various equipment and reflecting on his time in the RAF.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lucy Atkinson, co-founder and director of Church Farm Care group which operates Church Farm in Cotgrave and a further 4 homes across Nottinghamshire, said: “At Church Farm Care, we believe every individual’s history should be honoured, and experiences like this play a vital role in helping family members feel seen and valued.

Veterans visited Newmark Air Museumplaceholder image
Veterans visited Newmark Air Museum

"Hearing how meaningful the day was for those involved, particularly our veterans, is deeply moving. We’re proud to support activities that recognise the rich and diverse lives our family members have led.”

Church Farm Care group continues to prioritise experiences that promote wellbeing and purpose, tailoring activities to each family member’s life story and interests. This latest visit forms part of a wider programme of events designed to support mental stimulation and meaningful connection.

For more information about Church Farm Care Group visit www.churchfarmcare.co.uk.

Related topics:VeteransRAFNottinghamshire
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice