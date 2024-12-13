Unwrap your medication in time for Christmas

With the countdown to Christmas now on, people in Mansfield and Ashfield are being advised to order any repeat prescription items they need ahead of the festive period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pharmacy opening hours will change over the Christmas and New Year, which means that people who need medication will need to order their prescriptions by 18 December at the latest.

Dr Dave Briggs, Medical Director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “It just takes a couple of minutes to check what medication you have at home and order any repeat prescriptions you need via the NHS App.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Getting repeat prescriptions requested in plenty of time helps our busy pharmacy colleagues manage demand and ensure everyone gets their medication ahead of Christmas.”

A pharmacy bag

Local pharmacies offer a convenient way to get advice and treatment on a range of minor illnesses. Pharmacists can offer prescription medicine for some conditions, without you needing to see a GP or make an appointment. Conditions they can offer prescription medicine for are:

impetigo (aged 1 year and over)

infected insect bites (aged 1 year and over)

earache (aged 1 to 17 years)

sore throat (aged 5 years and over)

sinusitis (aged 12 years and over)

urinary tract infections (UTIs) (women aged 16 to 64 years)

shingles (aged 18 years and over)

Visit https://111.nhs.uk/ or phone 111 to be directed to the right service.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for the latest health and care information: