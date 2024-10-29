Unique Nottinghamshire partnership helps to deliver investment worth millions of pounds

A dynamic partnership spearheaded by Nottinghamshire County Council has helped to deliver 3,511 community-boosting projects and £394 million worth of investment since its ground-breaking launch.

Arc Partnership was formed as a joint venture between the county council and public sector procurement specialist, SCAPE, in 2016.

On behalf of the council and the communities and people it represents, Arc Partnership delivers multi-disciplinary property design, consultancy, master planning, regeneration, project and programme management, emergency, reactive, compliance asset management and planned services.

The unique partnership was launched to drive greater efficiencies and lead on innovation in the design, management, and maintenance of property services in the public sector.

Nottinghamshire County Council's new Oak House office, near Hucknall.

Now eight years after the joint venture’s launch, the county council has approved a five-year extension to its an initial 10-year contract with Arc Partnership for it to continue delivering a wide range of services for the benefit of Nottinghamshire and its communities.

Speaking after the contract was extended until 2031, Councillor Keith Girling, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Asset Management, said Arc Partnership has been a huge success and hailed it for delivering ‘integrated customer focused services’, value for money and supporting ‘regeneration and economic growth’.

He said: “Our relationship with Arc Partnership has grown significantly in service provision since the joint venture was launched in 2016 and the ongoing demonstration of best value and delivery means we are happy to extend the contract early and by a further five years.

“I am delighted with the progress Arc Partnership has made in the last eight years, especially when you look at the incredible number of projects which have delivered across Nottinghamshire.

Councillor Keith Girling, Nottinghamshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Asset Management.

“To date, Arc Partnership has delivered 3,511 projects – which equates to more than £394 million worth of investment, of which an impressive £344m has been spent locally.

“This is fantastic news for the local economy; they’re dealing with businesses here in Nottinghamshire and employing local people – with 95% of its team living locally, which is incredible.

“You also must remember a lot of this has been delivered during a time when local authorities have faced extremely difficult financial challenges in addition to the pressures brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Arc Partnership constantly delivers value for money and does a fantastic job supporting us to create an efficient, safe and sustainable land and property portfolio, helping to deliver more integrated customer-focused services, value for money as well as supporting regeneration and economic growth.”

Daniel Maher, who has been Arc Partnership’s managing director since 2016.

The multi-million-pound projects it has delivered on behalf of the county council include new state-of-the-art schools, refurbishment of existing maintain schools, modernising its libraries and managing the development of the county council’s new low carbon, all-electric office Oak House headquarters, near Hucknall.

The new office is being designed, project and cost-managed by Arc Partnership and delivered through its construction partner, Morgan Sindall Construction.

A target of 86 per cent of local spend has been set for the project and associated infrastructure works, with sub-contractors and tradespeople located within 20 miles of the site.

In addition to delivering value for money, quality of output and customer excellence, a key part of Arc Partnership’s ethos is social value and demonstrating real value in terms of local spend.

Daniel Maher, who has been Arc Partnership’s managing director since 2016, said the organisation’s commitment to social value and local spend ‘is at the core of everything’ we do.

He said: “The early contract extension highlights the ‘trust’ the county council has placed in Arc Partnership, and it is a true partnership based on collaboration and delivering real value together. To me that’s important and we’ve had cross-member support, from all different political persuasions. They’ve always supported us on that journey.

“We are a humble organisation but the one thing we are proud of, outside of the services we provide for the county council and the communities of Nottinghamshire, is that we are delivering using a locally employed workforce and supply chain. That says a lot. People talk about doing it, but we’ve done it.

“It’s nice to see local people and the local economy have benefited because of this journey, too.”

Arc Partnership has also forged a ‘strong relationship’ with Nottingham Trent University through a three-year strategic partnership and the University of Nottingham, focusing on unlocking the next generation of employees and developing career pathways for growing and retaining local talent.

Daniel added: “We have our placements, and we employ people. There’s a direct relationship with Nottingham Trent University because basically all its faculties mirror everything we do – so there’s a synergy there between us all.”

The partnership has also been successful in retaining graduates locally instead of leaving Nottinghamshire to work elsewhere in the country.”