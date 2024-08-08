Two national finalists for Mansfield centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At the recent unveiling of finalists for the prestigious ukactive awards, Mansfield had two representatives, Health and Wellbeing Manager, Carolyn Hallam and the brand-new Warsop Health Hub.

Carolyn is in the running for the coveted Jan Spaticchia Special Recognition Award, which is named in honour of well-respected figure in the health and wellbeing sector, while Warsop Health Hub was shortlisted in the New Build/Design category.

Matt Hancock, Contract Manager for More Leisure Community Trust (MLCT), which operates the health hub and three other facilities in the town, said: “We’re all very proud of Carolyn Hallam for making the final at the leisure sector’s premier awards event. She’s given so much to the town, supporting thousands of people towards more active, healthier lifestyles.

“We’re also absolutely delighted about the shortlisting for Warsop Health Hub - we have successfully launched the UK’s first Health Hub built specifically for the local community in Warsop.“

Carolyn Hallam outside of the Warsop Health Hub.

Cllr Andy Burgin, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Leisure at Mansfield District Council, said: “My warmest of congratulations to both Carolyn and all the team at Warsop Health Hub.

“I am so proud our newest community facility is getting the national recognition that it deserves. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional health and wellness services to the community. The hub stands as a beacon of innovation and community spirit, offering state-of-the-art facilities that cater to the health and well-being of our residents.”

MLCT runs four Oak Tree Leisure Centre, Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre, Warsop Health Hub and Water Meadows Fitness and Swimming Complex in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of Mansfield District Council.

For more information about the trust, please visit its website, https://www.mansfieldleisure.com/