Transforming Hucknall’s Central Walk Regeneration Project goes to public consultation

Ashfield District Council is proud to announce that the regeneration of Hucknall’s Central Walk and Chapel Street is moving forward, with public consultation launching on 5 September 2025. This transformative project aims to revitalise one of the town centre’s key pedestrian and retail corridors.

Funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), the £600,000 initiative will enhance the visual appeal, safety, and accessibility of the area, encouraging footfall, boosting local investment, and creating a more welcoming environment for residents, businesses, and visitors.

Key improvements will include:

Refurbishment of the arcade canopy and ceiling

Upgraded lighting and bird-proofing

Shopfront enhancements

New paving and public realm improvements

Greening and screening of unsightly areas

Public art installations at key gateways

Hucknall Central Walk

Central Walk, which links Piggins Croft car park to Hucknall High Street, and Chapel Street, a secondary pedestrian route, have long suffered from poor aesthetics and lighting, contributing to anti-social behaviour. This regeneration will address these issues head-on, transforming the area into a vibrant and safe gateway to the town centre.

From 5 September until 12 September, residents, businesses, and visitors will be invited to view and comment on design options. Feedback gathered during the consultation will help shape the final designs, ensuring the project reflects the community’s needs and aspirations.

The public consultation’s will be held on:

05/09/25 10:00-13:00 Hucknall Market (High Street)

09/09/25 13:00-16:00 Hucknall High Street

11/09/25 08:00-11:00 The Range, Central Walk, Hucknall

Ashfield District Council remains committed to delivering cleaner, greener, and safer town centres. The works will be carefully phased to minimise disruption, and regular updates will be shared via the Council’s website, social media channels, and local media.

Cllr Matt Relf, Executive Lead Member for Growth, Regeneration and Local Planning said: "This project is a major step forward in our vision for Hucknall. We were incredibly disappointed when the government pulled the original funding for this, so we are very pleased to have been able to identify an alternative funding source for this much needed project.

By improving the look and feel of Central Walk and Chapel Street, we’re not only investing in infrastructure, but we’re also investing in the future of our community and creating a space which improves the experience of visitors and residents of Hucknall.”