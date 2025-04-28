Torvill & Dean - The Last Dance

Torvill & Dean

On April 24th 2025 I visited the Nottingham Motorpoint Arena for the Torvill & Dean Last Dance Tour that was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

The ice arena served Torvill & Dean accompanied by the Dancing on Ice professional skaters.

Large screens, stage lights and music systems embraced the ice sequences throughout the show.

A full to capacity audience gave rapturous applause.

Many of their past award winning routines featured throughout the show including the iconic Bolero.

It was a memorable experience seeing live our two Olympic ice skating ambassadors, never to be forgotten.

Michael Knowles | Mansfield, Nottinghamshire