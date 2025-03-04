‘Tis the season to … sign up for garden waste scheme

The daffodils are blooming again which means it’s time to renew or sign up for Mansfield District Council's garden waste service.

Registering for the £42 a-year brown bin collection takes just a few clicks on the council website. Paying online through the council’s customer portal via debit or credit card rather than over the phone is the safest and most efficient way to pay.

Anyone with a direct debit set up for this service does not have to do anything and the service will automatically renew each year and ensures customers get the maximum value for money.

Paying via the council’s customer portal by card, rather than by phone or by using a barcode at a Post Office or PayPoint, also means customers will be sent yearly reminders by email rather than by traditional mail and this will help the council to make cost savings.

Councillor Andy Burgin, Portfolio Holder for the Environment, said: “The garden waste collection service is a much better and safer way to dispose of garden waste than having bonfires which can be antisocial and contribute to air pollution.

“At £42 a year for 20 collections, it works out at just £2.10 per collection for the convenience of a doorstep collection and no queuing up at the local recycling centre.

“Gardening is a fantastic pastime for both for physical and mental wellbeing. Having a well tended garden and living in an area were people take care of their environment also helps to engender a sense of local pride and community wellbeing that benefits everyone.

The council collects around 19,000 brown bins fortnightly from March to November and once during December. Collections resume after their winter break on Monday 3 March.

Customers are asked to mark their brown bins clearly with their house number so that crews can identify which need emptying using in-cab technology, linked to the payment system. Bins should be put out by 6am on the collection day and removed from the pavement no later than 12noon the next day.

People with extra garden waste to dispose of can purchase up to four additional bins for £25 each per year. Anyone who no longer requires the service should let the council know so that the unwanted bins can be removed.

Brown bin can be used to dispose of:

grass cuttings

hedge trimmings

leaves

small branches and twigs

plant

weeds

cut flowers

The majority of garden waste collected in Nottinghamshire is sent to the composting facility in Oxton where it is shredded and composted. Once the process is complete the material is ready to be used on farmland as a soil improver.

Find out more about the service and check your bin collection day on the council website at https://www.mansfield.gov.uk/bins-recycling.