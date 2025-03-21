Time to get artistic as Ashfield Creates takes centre stage

Ashfield communities are being urged to embrace their artistic flair as a £1 million creative programme takes a huge leap forward.

Ashfield District Council, together with the Ashfield Arts Partnership, is excited to announce the appointment of Nonsuch Studios as the Programme Managers and Producers for Ashfield Creates.

The programme sees arts, creativity and culture take the spotlight thanks to a £1 million investment from Arts Council England. Launched in Summer 2024, this is a community-led programme to enable more people than ever before to embrace creative events and opportunities.

Nonsuch Studios will lead and deliver the programme and will also be responsible for appointing key project staff. It will bring the ambitious vision of the programme to life from April 2025 onwards.

Local Creative Networks will be established in Hucknall, Kirkby, Sutton, and across the rural villages to engage communities with creative activities, events, and experiences.

There will also be commissions for artists, a creative workforce development programme and dedicated resources. Ashfield Creates aims to reach over 160,000 live audience members, over 14,000 participants, 250 volunteers and over 500 creative practitioners.

Cllr Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council said: “Ashfield Creates is something we are proud to be part of to encourage arts and creativity across the District. This is an exciting development in the project and I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Nonsuch Studios as the new Programme Manager and Producer.

“It has already done great things as part of the Ashfield Arts Partnership and we look forward to seeing what the future holds.

“The arts are something I have always been passionate about and this £1 million investment is already helping us to reach more people and groups. Creative industries bring excellent economic benefit as they bring skills and employability to the District. Creative events also bring people into areas where they spend and support the locality.

“We have had some excellent feedback so far on what you would like to see happen across the District and it shows how much enthusiasm there is out there for this.”

Edward Boott, Artistic Director and CEO of Nonsuch Studios said: “The entire Nonsuch Studios team is absolutely delighted that we have been appointed as the Programme Managers and Producers of Ashfield Creates.

“Having worked extensively in Ashfield since 2019 and supported much of the groundwork, designing and shaping of the Ashfield Creates programme, we really can’t wait to get started and begin creating some truly amazing moments and experiences.

“Having already run lots of consultation sessions and spoken with hundreds of artists, organisations and individuals over the past two years, we know how important this investment is and understand how crucial it is to ensure this funding genuinely reaches everyone across Ashfield; building creative skills, providing amazing cultural moments and supporting their stories to be told.”

Local organisations, individuals and community groups will work with the dedicated Ashfield Creates staff to plan regular activities across dance, theatre, art, music, and craft. The co-created programme will include weekly local events and performances, and a yearly community arts festival, as well as large-scale events and festivals working with national and international artists.

More than 1,400 people have engaged with creative events, meetings and consultations since the programme was announced in July 2024. These have helped shape the next stages with the creation of Ashfield’s first ever Cultural Strategy that will support arts, culture and creativity until 2035 and will be launched later in the Spring.

More information on how to get involved in Ashfield Creates is available at ashfieldcreates.co.uk