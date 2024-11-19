Time to celebrate the work of funeral celebrants

Mansfield funeral celebrant Wayne Swiffin.

People across Mansfield and Ashfield are being encouraged to find out more about the work of celebrants who craft bespoke ceremonies for funeral services.

Friday (November 22nd) has been designated as the inaugural Funeral Celebrant Day to celebrate the work of people who create carefully-written funeral ceremonies that honour and celebrate a person’s life.

Wayne Swiffin, a trained journalist and public relations professional, is an independent funeral celebrant based near Carr Bank Park, in Mansfield.

Over the past four years, he has led a number of services across the UK, but mainly supports families in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

The view from a lectern at Mansfield Crematorium, where Wayne Swiffin has led many funeral services.

He said: “Being a celebrant is one of the most rewarding roles I have ever done, and I am proud to have received such great feedback from families, funeral directors, and other people working in the funeral industry.

“I am also proud that I am one of four wonderful celebrants who launched the Mansfield Bereavement Cafe.

"But there is still a lot of misunderstanding about funerals, with many people thinking they are more often than not led by religious people and that the services are only dark, solemn occasions.

“Of course they are sad events, after all, a loved one has passed away. But celebrant-led services can be anything people want, whether that is a solemn event or one full of humour and smiles.

”And he added: “At the end of the day, celebrants craft personalised services, where lives can be truly celebrated. I often say, services are about the person who has died but for the people left behind.

”Wayne is a member of the Association of Independent Celebrants, and has adopted The Celebrant Accord.One family member said this of a service Wayne led: “Since the service, my mum has spoken to most people who attended and the comments were really positive. Most felt that it “was the best funeral they had attended. A real celebration of Dads life.

”And another wrote: “Thank you so much for your hard work and care for dad's service. It really captured his spirit.”

To find out more about his work as a funeral celebrant, call Wayne on 07854 689914 or email [email protected].