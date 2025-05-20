Tickets on sale for a community event to raise money for your local hospitals

A hospital governor has planned an event to bring together members of the community and raise money for Sherwood Forest Hospitals Charity, in thanks for the care his wife received whilst undergoing cancer treatment at King’s Mill Hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the public can join the Major Oak Pop Choir on Sunday 6 July at Mansfield Civic Centre for ‘The Power of Love’ event. The choir will be celebrating love and friendship through a selection of music taken from film, musicals, and popular song. The event starts at 6pm (doors open 5.15pm) and admission is £10, with all proceeds raised going towards cancer services at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust.

Tickets for the event can be purchased by visiting the Community Involvement Hub in the main entrance at King’s Mill Hospital, calling 01623 676011 or sending an email to [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Gregory, 63, from Caunton, has been a governor for Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust, which runs King’s Mill Hospital, Newark Hospital and Mansfield Community Hospital, since 2023 and represents the constituency for Newark and Sherwood. He was driven to become a governor after his wife Helen received treatment for cancer at King’s Mill Hospital.

Peter and Helen

After undergoing treatment for two years, Helen is fortunately making a good recovery, and Peter was so impressed with the care she received that he decided to stand for governor as a way of giving back to the Trust. In his role as governor, he volunteered to organise a community event to raise funds for the Sherwood Forest Hospitals Charity.

The Major Oak Pop Choir, of which Helen is a member, is a lady’s only choir based in Edwinstowe which specialises in singing modern music. After being a member of the choir for nine years, Helen compares the choir to being part of a big family. She said, “Being a member of the choir really raises my spirits and learning new songs to perform at concerts is personally rewarding to me. It’s fantastic to be a part of something that helps to raise funds for so many different charities.” You can find out more about the choir on their website.

Peter is seeking generous local businesses to donate prizes to a raffle which will be running on the evening of the event. Any local businesses willing to contribute can contact [email protected] for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This event is a wonderful opportunity for members of the public to come together as a community and raise money for a great cause. It is so important to get involved and give something back to our local hospitals, which will benefit the health of the community in the long run.”

To find out the many ways you can support our charity, please visit www.sfh-tr.nhs.uk/charity.