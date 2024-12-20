Three hundred trees planted to the chimes of bell created to raise awareness of climate change

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three hundred trees have been planted across 250 hectares of land as part of an initiative to create more woodland across England and help tackle climate change.

The trees – a mix of hawthorn, hazel, holly, dogwood, spindle, guelder rose and crab apple – were planted in Warsop, in Nottinghamshire in partnership with Mansfield District Council, local school children and students from West Nottinghamshire College.

Each sapling was planted to the chimes of the Tree Charter Bell – a project created by Caroline Locke, Associate Professor of Interdisciplinary Arts at the University of Derby, in 2020.

Associate Professor Locke worked with John Taylor Bells in Loughborough to cast a new warning bell, in connection to her sculptures around the Frequency of Trees project at Yorkshire Sculpture Park, and her research relating to the global climate emergency.

Students from West Nottinghamshire College helped to plant trees to the chimes of the Tree Charter Bell - a project created by University of Derby Associate Professor Caroline Locke.

The bell – a small tower bell – was first rung as part of the Woodland Trust's Tree Charter Day Festival in 2020 and now provides a focus for ceremonies around tree planting activities in connection with the Trust.

Associate Professor Locke works with different organisations every year and, each time a tree is planted through her work, the bell is rung. Its ringing signifies the coming together of the community and triggers discussions about nature, historic places and climate change.

Her research is attuned to natural ecologies and finding ways to understand and respond to new geological age by developing kinetic sculptures, large-scale immersive installations, and sound works.

Associate Professor Locke said: “My work focuses on identifying the need for closer connection and greater understanding of nature. This project explores the connection between trees and sound and actively engages the community in not only planting the trees but ensuring that their future is safeguarded.”

For 2024, Professor Locke opted to work with The Sherwood Forest Trust (SFT) in partnership with the Greenwood Community Forest (GCF).

The project – called ‘Trees for Climate Change’ – is delivered by a collaboration of 11 community forests and, over the years, they have helped plant thousands of native trees to create new woodland that supports biodiversity, improves water quality and helps to combat climate change.

Associate Professor Locke added: “Trees provide more places for nature to thrive and increase people’s access to and enjoyment of woodland.

“Research at the University of Derby on Nature Connectedness found that those who have a greater relationship to nature, have greater wellbeing and higher levels of personal growth.

“It was also recently included in – and cited as evidence – in the WWF’s new ‘A Prescription for Nature’ initiative, which reveals that spending time in nature is the most common mood-boosting activity for the UK public.

“I have been working with sound in connection to nature for many years and I have been delighted with how this project has captured the public’s imagination. Through unique public engagement methods like these, the University of Derby is playing a pivotal role in encouraging diverse communities to envision positive futures in response to climate change.”

Dr Patrick Candler, CEO of The Sherwood Forest Trust, added: “To hear and see The Tree Charter Bell in action is wonderful. It really gives participants a distinctive and memorable highlight after their tree planting experience.

“Having the Tree Charter Bell here helps to make an impactful impression which broadens the scope of what we are doing at Sherwood Forest Trust to link people with nature, biodiversity and culture.”