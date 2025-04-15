Three community facilities targeted in £130k investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nearly £130k is to be invested in developing three community venues across Bolsover District.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolsover District Council’s Executive agreed to accept £128,333 from the East Midlands Combined County Authority as part of the Rural Economic Prosperity Funding (REPF).

The cash will be spent on developing plans and improvements to three separate projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bolsover District Council’s Chief Executive, Karen Hanson said, “We are delighted to announce that three communities in our district will receive funding as part of our Rural Economic Prosperity funding.”

St Helens church hall in Pinxton

The first will see £35,000 spent on the installation of a disabled ramp and access improvements to the Glapwell Cricket Club pavilion building and include a new accessible toilet.

The second is to produce RIBA Stage 2 drawings for the construction of a replacement community centre in Pinxton, to provide improved and accessible accommodation for community groups at a cost of £53,333.

And lastly £40,000 will be used to produce RIBA Stage 0-2 drawings and associated business plan for the construction of a community centre in the former Anchor Inn public house building in Clowne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen added, “The improvements to these facilities will not only directly benefit the communities in Glapwell, Pinxton and Clowne, but provide them with more accessible and modern facilities and we can’t wait to get started on them.”

The delivery of the projects must be completed by 31 March 2026 and is funded by the UK Government.