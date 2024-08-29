Thousands flock to Nottinghamshire Day spectacular at Sherwood Forest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 2,000 people are estimated to have attended last weekend’s Nottinghamshire Day celebrations in the heart of Sherwood Forest.

The free-to-attend event was a celebration of all things Nottinghamshire – led by the county council with its partners RSPB, Notts Outdoors and Inspire – as part of the annual Robin Hood Festival.

Visitors and locals came together to revel in the wonders of Nottinghamshire and everything it has to offer, such as its rich history, culture and community spirit.

They enjoyed a host of activities at the historic attraction, including the highly anticipated ‘Hunt the Outlaw’ to track down Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men with popular medieval performers Sherwood Outlaws.

Nottinghamshire County Council chairman Cllr Richard Butler with the Sherwood Outlaws.

There was also archery, axe-throwing, craft sessions provided by Inspire – which delivers the county council’s cultural services, including archives and libraries – and hosted by the council’s communities’ team, as well as stalls hosted by Nottinghamshire Attractions and Nottinghamshire-themed poetry workshops.

Councillor Scott Carlton, Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health, said he was delighted with the turnout.

He said: “Each year the turnout for Nottinghamshire Day celebrations gets bigger and bigger. It’s great to see that coming together and celebrating our county in the heart of historic Sherwood Forest matters to so many.

“The poetry workshops were a real highlight this year. It was fantastic to see so many aspiring writers and budding poets getting involved and share their stories of Nottinghamshire.”

For those inspired to join the celebrations, there’s still time to get involved by entering a special Nottinghamshire Day poetry competition– and be in with a chance to win a £50 voucher for the Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall.

It runs until Friday (August 30) and the county council wants creative residents - especially young people - to follow in Nottinghamshire's literary legends' footsteps and pen their own original poem celebrating our great county.

The festival offered a dazzling array of live performances and medieval entertainment, from historical reenactments by The College of Chivalry, to delightful tales spun by Robert of Wentbridge, and the magical melodies of Sloe Gin.

The Medieval Maniax and Bill Brookman also kept the crowds entertained with their lively antics throughout the day.

Councillor Richard Butler, chairman of the county council, said it was fantastic to see so many families taking part in the activities and embracing Nottinghamshire Day.

He said: “Nottinghamshire Day has become a firm favourite in such a short time with not only people who call our great county home, but those who visit here from elsewhere.

“It was great to see so many people come together to celebrate all things Nottinghamshire in the home of our legendary outlaw, Robin Hood.

“The performances were fantastic, and I was delighted to see many eventgoers get into the spirit and don Robin Hood hats for the occasion. I’m sure they all had a wonderful time, and will no doubt be back in 2025 when we celebrate Nottinghamshire Day once again. Roll on next year.”

The RSPB manages the Sherwood Forest National Nature Reserve on behalf of the county council.

Hollie Drake, senior site manager, said: “Nottinghamshire Day was a really enjoyable addition to our final Robin Hood Festival weekend once again.

“It really does complement our programme of festival shows and activities, and it’s always fabulous to see so many people in the forest celebrating the cultural and natural heritage of this wonderful county.”