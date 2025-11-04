The young voices helping to transform healthcare in Nottinghamshire

The Youth Impact Board

A passionate group of young people are helping to shape the future of healthcare across Nottinghamshire as part of Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s first-ever Youth Impact Board (YIB) - a bold new initiative putting young voices and lived experience at the heart of change.

Made up of volunteers, aged 16-25 from across the county, the Youth Impact Board is working alongside NHS professionals to improve services for children, young people, their carers and the younger NHS workforce. From influencing mental health support to helping design better career pathways, these young advocates are already making their mark - and have been recognised with the Volunteer of the Year Award at the Trust’s annual OSCARS celebration this year.

The Board officially launched at a special event yesterday - attended by young people, NHS leaders, local partners and charities, where members premiered a short film they had created to introduce their vision, their values and the change they want to see.

The Youth Impact Board has been created as part of Nottinghamshire Healthcare’s drive for continuous improvement - particularly in children and young people’s mental health services, where the Trust is working to ensure that support is accessible, inclusive and shaped by those who use it.

Members will collaborate with Nottinghamshire Healthcare teams to identify what’s working well, challenge barriers and co-design solutions that improve care, experiences and outcomes for young people.

As part of their role, Board members also engage directly with other young people across the county, feeding real experiences into the Trust’s work and helping professionals understand what good mental health support feels like from a young person’s perspective.

Becky Sutton, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Sponsor of the Youth Impact Board, said: “The Youth Impact Board is bold, fresh and unapologetically youth-led - and that’s exactly what we need. These young advocates bring honesty, energy and lived experience that push us to think differently and do better.

“What inspires me most is their drive to create change not just for themselves, but for others. They are helping us look at our services through new eyes - questioning old ways of working, challenging assumptions and reminding us what truly matters to young people today.

“Their perspective is vital as we continue to strengthen and transform our children and young people’s mental health services. By listening and acting on their insight, we can deliver care that truly meets the needs of those who depend on it most.

“Real change doesn’t happen to people; it happens with people. And through the Youth Impact Board, we’re putting young people right at the centre of shaping how we deliver care across Nottinghamshire.”

The YIB isn’t just about improving services - it’s also about personal development and opportunity. Members receive mentoring, training and paid involvement opportunities to help them build confidence, develop leadership skills and gain valuable experience for future NHS careers.

The Youth Impact Board members said: “Being part of the Youth Impact Board means having a real voice that makes a difference. We’re not just giving feedback – we’re actively shaping how services are designed and delivered for young people. It’s empowering to know that our ideas and experiences are helping to influence change across Nottinghamshire Healthcare.

“We feel listened to, respected and fully supported by senior leaders and Trust colleagues who genuinely value what we have to say. Having that encouragement gives us confidence and shows that our voices truly matter. Every conversation we have and every idea we share has the potential to improve care for young people now and in the future. It’s exciting to be part of something that’s youth-led, collaborative and focused on creating lasting, positive change.”

The Youth Impact Board meets regularly to plan projects, share ideas and agree priorities for the term ahead. Between meetings, members work on key projects with NHS staff, speak with young people in their communities and present their ideas to senior Trust leaders.

Through their involvement, the Board aims to strengthen understanding, challenge outdated systems, and help the Trust design services that work for everyone - now and in the future.

The Youth Impact Board is part of Nottinghamshire Healthcare’s ongoing commitment to involvement, inclusion and improvement, ensuring that lived experience drives decision-making and that every young person has a voice in shaping the care they receive.

You can find out more about the Board on our website – along with information for how to join, and if you are a charity or partner organisation, how we can work together.