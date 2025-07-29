The Welbeck Estate welcomes Mayor of the East Midlands: A day of gastronomy, culture and community
Nicola Brown, Head of Marketing and Communications at Welbeck, commented: “This visit was a fantastic opportunity to showcase not only the beauty of North Nottinghamshire but also the unique blend of cultural attractions and artisan businesses that make The Welbeck Estate a vibrant contributor to the region’s visitor economy. We were thrilled to share the creativity, heritage, and innovation that define Welbeck.”
Kicking off with a convivial breakfast at the Harley Café with a menu based on locally sourced fare, the party toured the award-winning Welbeck Farm Shop, showcasing the Estate’s close-knit relationship with North Nottinghamshire’s food and farming communities. There was a whistle-stop tour of Welbeck’s self-catering holiday cottages and Cuckney House, before continuing with a visit to the Portland Collection Museum, home to a world-class art collection. This was followed by an exploration of the Harley Gallery, a contemporary exhibition space renowned for showcasing both emerging and established artists.
Lunch was taken at the acclaimed School of Artisan Food, where founder Alison Swan Parente joined Mayor Ward and guests. The afternoon saw the party sampling the heights of local craftsmanship at Welbeck Abbey Brewery. Here, they toured the brewhouse, learning about time-honoured techniques that have evolved to meet modern tastes. There was a visit to DropWorks Rum Distillery, where innovation takes centre stage in the crafting of premium rums. Tastings at both locations provided a sensory appreciation for the Estate’s commitment to excellence and experimentation.
For more information, please visit The Welbeck Estate www.welbeck.co.uk