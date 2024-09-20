The top Birmingham Christmas parties 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Christmas approaches, it’s time to discover the best party spots Eastwood and Birmingham have to offer this year. Whether you’re craving a delicious festive feast or a night of non-stop dancing, there’s a party and a venue to suit everyone in this lively city.

According to Birmingham Christmas party experts, Fizzbox, booking early is key to securing the hottest venues for the 2024 season, so read on to get the lowdown on where to celebrate in style and make this Christmas one to remember.

Where: The Burlington, Burlington Arcade, Birmingham, B2 4JQ

Celebrate Christmas

Price: From £150 per person

Kick off your Christmas celebrations in Birmingham with a night of Bond-style glamour at the Skyball! Hosted at The Burlington Hotel, this party is a red-carpet event from start to finish. Sip on a glass of prosecco as you arrive before tucking into a mouth-watering three-course meal. With bottomless drinks flowing, the DJ will set the scene with iconic Bond tunes. Feeling lucky? Head to the casino tables for some fun bets. And don’t miss the glitter bar for that extra sparkle before hitting the dance floor!

Where: Novotel Birmingham Centre, 70 Broad Street, Birmingham, B1 2HT

Price: From £45 per person

Celebrate Christmas in style with a fabulous shared party at the four-star hotel, Novotel Birmingham Centre. Walk the red carpet to kick off the evening and enjoy a welcome drink, prosecco, wine, beer or a soft drink. Feast on a delicious three-course meal with vegetarian, meat and fish options to suit everyone. After dinner, head to the dance floor and party the night away to tunes spun by the resident DJ. With drinks flowing and festive vibes, it’s a night not to miss!

Where: Clayton Hotel, Albert Street, Birmingham, B5 5JE

Price: From £55 per person

Dress to impress for this fun joiner party at Clayton Hotel where you’ll enjoy a fantastic night filled with seasonal fun. Upon arrival, sip on a glass of Prosecco to kick things off before heading to the dining room for a delicious three-course meal. Created by the hotel’s talented chefs, the menu is packed with festive flavours that’ll leave you wanting more. After dinner, the party really begins with the DJ spinning all your favourite tunes. Hit the dance floor, grab a drink and dance the night away!

Where: Holiday Inn, Smallbrook, Queensway, Birmingham, B5 4EW

Price: From £79.95 per person

Expect a night of festive fun at the Holiday Inn, Birmingham. Arrive at 7pm for a sparkling Prosecco reception before settling in for a delicious three-course feast. With an all-inclusive drinks package, you can sip on unlimited wine, beer, spirits and soft drinks all night long. After dinner, the party really kicks off with live entertainment and a DJ spinning your favourite tunes. Whether you’re dancing to Christmas classics or enjoying the buzzing atmosphere, this is the perfect way to celebrate the season with friends, family or work colleagues.

Where: Holiday Inn, Smallbrook, Queensway, Birmingham, B5 4EW

Price: From £79.95 per person

Bar 3 at Heidi’s Bier Bar offers exclusive hire of their venue so you don’t have to share it with other groups. This lively venue is perfect for your private Christmas bash, with a welcome drinks reception and a delicious buffet to kick off the fun. Show off your skills with beer pong, groove to tunes from the resident DJ, and enjoy a private bar just for your group. With Santa hats and a photo booth, you’ll be immersed in festive fun from the get-go.

Where: The Cocktail Club, 31 Temple Street, Birmingham, B2 5DB

Price: From £39 per person

If you fancy partying hard, The Cocktail Club’s Bad Santa bottomless brunch is a wild event that is nothing like your average Christmas party. Prepare for two hours of non-stop fun, food and flowing drinks. Begin with a tasty brunch dish and enjoy 90 minutes of bottomless cocktails, prosecco, beer or soft drinks. The entertainment is cheeky and hilarious, from tinsel tug-of-war to showing off your ugliest Christmas jumper. With banging tunes and endless laughs, this brunch is guaranteed to be the highlight of your holiday season!

Where: Sixes, 174-176 Wharfside Street, Birmingham, B1 1RN

Price: From £69 per person

This Christmas, go big at Sixes epic sledge package. Packed with action, food and drinks, this is the ultimate festive party. Start by smashing it out in the batting cages, picking your difficulty and aiming for the top of the leaderboard. The competition’s fierce, but the fun’s even better! You'll also enjoy three tasty drinks from the bar to keep the energy going. And let’s not forget the delicious feast. Indulge in mouth-watering pizzas or burgers, and end on a sweet note with a festive dessert.

Where: Your venue in Birmingham

Price: From £48 per person

Try something different this festive season with Blackwatch’s exciting Christmas murder mystery. Hosted by up to four professional actors, this immersive experience will have you solving a ho-ho-homicide alongside Lord and Lady Thornley-Cruttock. Enjoy mince pies, mulled wine and a night of intrigue as you piece together the clues to crack the case. Fancy dress is highly encouraged for extra fun! Whether it's a team event or a friend's festive get-together, this award-winning entertainment will put your sleuthing skills to the test. Can you catch the killer in time?

Where: Holiday Inn, Smallbrook, Queensway, Birmingham, B5 4EW

Price: From £23.95 per person

Escape the Christmas chaos and indulge in a festive afternoon tea at The Holiday Inn in Birmingham. Step into this cosy spot and unwind with a cake stand packed with seasonal goodies! Feast on festive finger sandwiches, bite-sized mince pies, and delicious sweet treats, plus the must-have scones with jam and cream. Sip on your favourite brew – tea or coffee – while soaking in the holiday vibes. Perfect for a chilled-out afternoon with your best mate, family member, or loved one, it's a delightful way to embrace the Christmas spirit.

Where: Tonight Josephine, 12 Burlington Arcade, Stephenson Street, Birmingham, B2 4BL

Price: From £55 per person

It’s time for bottomless brunch, Christmas style, at Tonight Josephine. This two-hour party is packed with fun, flair and festive cheer. Enjoy a delicious brunch dish while sipping on unlimited drinks for 90 minutes. Take your pick from cocktails, prosecco, beer or soft drinks. But that's not all! Josephine's drag queen hosts will serve up dazzling entertainment, featuring epic lip-sync battles, sing-alongs and cheeky games to get you into the holiday spirit. It’s the sassiest way to celebrate Christmas, filled with glam and festive fun.