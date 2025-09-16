The Sheppard Family rally community support for Prostate Cancer UK

By Jeremy Sheppard
Published 16th Sep 2025, 11:27 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 11:32 BST
This year, the Sheppard family and their friends raised over £2,000 for Prostate Cancer UK, thanks to a series of community-driven events including weekly football competitions, a lively presentation evening with a quiz, and the ever-popular Sheppard Golf Open held at Oakmere Park Golf Club in Oxton. These efforts have pushed their total fundraising to date to £7032.97.

Liam Sheppard spearheaded the initiative, organising both the Visionary Trophy and the Sheppard Golf Open to support the leading men’s health charity and raise awareness of prostate cancer—a disease that tragically claims the life of one man every 45 minutes in the UK.

“This isn’t just about raising money, although that’s incredibly important,” said Liam. “It’s about sparking conversations. Men often keep quiet about their health struggles, and we wanted to create events that encourage openness and connection.”

The Sheppard family expressed their pride in hosting these events, which not only raised vital funds but also helped shine a light on a disease that affects 1 in 8 men—with black men facing double the risk.

Left to right Jeremy, Andrea, Alexa, Liam & Laura Sheppardplaceholder image
Left to right Jeremy, Andrea, Alexa, Liam & Laura Sheppard

Together, they’re standing up for dads, brothers, partners, and friends by promoting awareness, supporting groundbreaking research, campaigning for better care, and sharing essential information.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to everyone who attended and supported The Sheppard Open. With glorious weather and a fantastic turnout, the event was a celebration of community spirit, new friendships, and shared purpose.

Planning is already underway for next year’s event, which promises to be even bigger and better. The family emphasised that none of this would be possible without the incredible support of their friends, volunteers, and participants—thank you all for making a difference.

