The search is on for past Junior Showtime winners

Junior Showtime, organised by Mansfield Rotary, showcases local young talent.Junior Showtime, organised by Mansfield Rotary, showcases local young talent.
Mansfield Rotary is looking to find past winners of Junior Showtime to invite them to a celebration dinner being held to commemorate 50 years of the annual event.

In particular, the club would like to contact Paul Tomlinson, who was the first winner in 1975.

Junior Showtime helps to showcase the skills of talented local youngsters, with categories for vocalists, instrumentalists, dance troupes, variety, and dance.

Many previous winners have gone on to star in a variety of productions. Carli Poali is now an international singing star who has sung for the Pope, Lucy Kay came second in ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent and has starred in panto in Liverpool, and Paige Nussey was selected out of thousands of applicants as part of a four-person entertainment team for a year-long world cruise.

This year’s heats take place over three evenings in February, while the final is scheduled to take place at Mansfield Palace Theatre on the afternoon of February 23.

Entries for the 2025 competition are open and forms are available to download from the Mansfield Rotary website, which is www.mansfieldrotary.co.uk

If people have been a winner, or knows of any winners, they are asked to text the organiser of Junior Showtime, Paul Bacon on 07973 269033.

