The holiday photos that changed everything for Jill

Looking back, Jill never thought of herself as overweight when she was younger. She joined the army at 20, kept active, and after having her daughter, stayed around a size 14–16. But as the years rolled on, life’s ups and downs began to take their toll. Celebrations, stresses, losses, and day-to-day chaos all revolved around food, and without really noticing, her weight crept up.

Over the decades, Jill tried countless diets; everything from cabbage soup, diet pills, to egg and grapefruit—but nothing ever stuck. “Being overweight is hard. Losing weight and being fit is hard. I realised I had to choose my hard,” Jill reflects.

In her late 50s, a wake-up call came when she and her husband looked back at holiday photos. Both were struggling with their health, and suddenly, the reality of their lifestyle hit home. A hernia diagnosis for her husband and aches in Jill’s knees and hips pushed them to act.

That decision led Jill back to her local Slimming World group. Nervous at first, she soon found herself surrounded by encouragement and practical guidance. “One of the first things I did was buy a countdown. I wanted to commit,” she says. Within a week she’d lost 5lb - even with a birthday meal and a couple of glasses of prosecco in the mix.

Jill with her Personal Achievement Target award

What really changed everything, however, wasn’t just the food plan—it was her mindset. A talk in group about how we use food as comfort, celebration, or distraction struck a chord. “It was like a penny dropping. I realised I had a choice - and I chose to have a longer, healthier life.”

That shift in perspective helped Jill stay consistent, even when she needed to travel for work. Whether she was in Devon or Liverpool, it was easy to find another Slimming World group nearby and slot right back into the same supportive routine.

Now settled into Marissa’s Saturday morning group, Jill feels right at home. “The group is so welcoming - it’s supportive, and everyone shares fantastic recipe ideas. Marissa is a great leader - she’s been on the journey herself, so she understands and always encourages us.”

The results have been life-changing. Jill has now lost 3.5 stone and proudly reached her Personal Achievement Target, which she set herself. She’s gone from a size 20 to a size 14, sometimes even slipping into a 12. Her husband, Food Optimising alongside her, has shed more than 4 stone too. Together, they’ve built healthier habits, joined the gym, and found a new lease of life.

Jill before SW

For Jill, Slimming World has never been just about food—it’s about learning, support, and a community that makes you believe you can do it. As she says, “I’ve made the decision that this weight loss is for life.” And the best part? Anyone can take that first step.

No matter your starting point, your age, or whether you're following a medical plan like weight loss injections—everyone is welcome in group to learn and create Healthy Habits.