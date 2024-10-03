The Gleeman collaborates with Our Dementia Choir and actress Sian Reeves

The Gleeman, Sian Reeves and Our Dementia Choir

The Gleeman, a gifted singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, known for his heartfelt and lyrical storytelling, has recorded a poignant music video for his latest single 'You Are Not Alone', featuring members, carers and volunteers of Our Dementia Choir and acclaimed actress Sian Reeves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video will showcase the choir alongside The Gleeman on the stage of the Albert Hall conference centre in Nottingham, aiming to raise awareness of the profound impact of music on dementia care.

The inspiration for this project stems from The Gleeman's personal experience with dementia, having lost both his parents to it. Witnessing the power of music first-hand in their care, The Gleeman is driven to highlight its significance in enhancing the lives of those affected by the disease. Actress Sian Reeves, who recently released an EP of covers for those living with dementia, joins the project with a shared passion for supporting this cause, emphasising the synergy between their efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gleeman and Sian Reeves unite to shed light on the therapeutic role of music in preserving memories and improving the well-being of dementia patients. Drawing from his own family's journey, The Gleeman aims to create a moving and impactful video that resonates with viewers and offers support to those grappling with dementia.

The Gleeman

The collaboration with Our Dementia Choir, a UK-based charity founded by Vicky McClure, MBE, underscores the shared love for music as a means of support and connection for individuals living with dementia. Research has shown the profound benefits of music in triggering memories, reducing anxiety, and enhancing quality of life for dementia patients, a sentiment deeply echoed in The Gleeman's personal mission.

This upcoming music video promises to be a touching tribute to the resilience and spirit of those affected by dementia, encapsulating the power of music to transcend barriers and provide solace in challenging times. The Gleeman’s new album ‘Something to Say’ which features the single will be released on the 1st November

The Gleeman comments:

“It was an incredibly poignant and heartfelt experience to share the stage with members, carers, and volunteers from Vicky McClure’s Our Dementia Choir at the stunning Albert Hall in Nottingham. Their participation in the video for ‘You Are Not Alone’ filled the day with profound emotion, as this song was inspired by my own journey after losing my Mum to dementia. Having the talented actress Sian Reeves with us, who is also dedicated to raising awareness about the healing power of music in dementia care, made the day even more special. Together, we created a moment of connection and hope that will always stay with me.”