The Caribbean comes to Hall Park: Care home residents celebrate Notting Hill Carnival

Staff and residents at Barchester Hall Park care home in Bulwell, have decorated their home to re-create the atmosphere of the Notting Hill Carnival this August. Staff and residents have had a fantastic time experience we got creative making vibrant carnival mask while enjoying the festive beats of samba, soca, calypso and reggae, the music filled the air and soon we were all singing, dancing and celebrating together, the home was filled with laughter rhythm, and community spirit.

The Notting Hill Carnival is an annual Caribbean festival featuring sound systems and parade bands that has taken place since the mid-1960s on the streets of London around Notting Hill and Ladbroke Grove.Many residents have enjoyed visiting the carnival in years gone by and so the home’s activities team wanted to try to recreate its style by bringing the carnival to Bulwell.

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at the home, said: “Our residents love any excuse for a party so when we told them we were going to have our own version of the Notting Hill Carnival, they couldn’t wait! Lots of our staff and residents can remember visiting the carnival over the years and they have all had a fantastic time reminiscing about their trips and escapades!”

Pauline Bosworth, a resident at Hall Park care home, commented: “I really enjoyed making my carnival mask, while learning about new music. The atmosphere in the home was great, everyone was loving dancing, laughing and just enjoying themselves”