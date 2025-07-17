Takeaway operator fined for poor food hygiene

A man has admitted food hygiene offences after rats and mice were found in an Ashfield takeaway.

Ali Parsi, who was the Food Business Operator of Venezia takeaway business in Huthwaite Road when Environmental Health Officers made an unannounced visit in May 2023 following complaints.

They found rats and mice in the rear of the premises where pizzas were prepared, along with poor hygiene conditions in the kitchen.

The business voluntarily closed and received a Food Hygiene Rating of zero from Ashfield District Council.

Parsi, of Arnold, Nottinghamshire, no longer runs the takeaway which has reopened under new management.

He pleaded guilty to three breaches of Food Safety and Hygiene Regulations when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield in late June.

Failing to ensure adequate procedures [where in place] to control pests. Failing to protect food from contamination from rodent droppings on work surfaces, on food storage shelves and from smoking paraphernalia. Failing to keep the food premises clean and maintained in good repair and condition.

Parsi was fined a total of £6,439.73, and banned from running and/or managing any food business until such a time he can demonstrate he is fit to run a food business again, by way of application.

The new proprietors of Venezia Takeaway have recently received a food hygiene rating of three after an inspection by Ashfield District Council.