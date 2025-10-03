Sutton’s outdoor market has a new home

The outdoor market at Sutton will be relocating to its new permanent home on Fox Street, from Monday 6 October.

The move follows the completion of the regeneration works to Portland Square and Fox Street carried out by Ashfield District Council. Thanks to funding from their combined £70m share of the Towns Fund and Future High Streets Fund, the Council transformed the derelict and overgrown Fox Street site into an attractive, functional space.

Home to the outdoor market on Mondays and used as a car park during the rest of the week with two hours free parking, Fox Street now provides a practical pedestrian link from Asda to Sutton town centre.

The traders at the market on Monday are:

Amber’s Precious Little Things – Baby clothes and baby toys

Burger Bar – Hot food and drinks

Derek Allen – New and second-hand goods

Eves Magical Jewellery – Jewellery, hair accessories, and pocket money toys

Fashionit – Fashion clothing

Khattimeethi – Vegan and vegetarian Indian street food

M White – Second-hand goods and seconds, plants and hardware

Smellits – Incense sticks, wax melts, bath bombs, and crystals

South Normanton Pet Rescue – second-hand goods for charity

ATTFE will also be attending on the first Monday each month to promote their free courses and activities.

The Council is also running rent incentives for any traders that want to book a stall, until December 2025.

Cllr Chris Huskinson, Executive Lead Member for Leisure, Health and Wellbeing, said “Moving the market to Fox Street, will improve footfall due to the proximity to Asda car park, capturing shoppers who are on their way into town, or Asda. We are supporting our market traders as they get used to the new location by offering rent incentives for existing and new traders.

“The improvement works have made a huge difference to Sutton already, and the positive impact will only continue now that the market is back up and running in this prime location.”