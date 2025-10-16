Sutton’s former Wilko gets new lease of life

Work has now started to transform Sutton’s former Wilko store into the Portland Square campus for college students.

Ashfield District Council purchased the building earlier this year using money from their £62.6million Towns Deal and have leased it to West Nottinghamshire College.

The former Wilko building is now in the process of being fully refurbished, creating a campus for students aged 16-18, adults and apprentices to gain trade skills and qualifications in plumbing and electrical installation.

The move will bring a host of benefits to Sutton; as well as bringing a huge vacant unit back into use, students spending more time in town before and after college, the town centre will see more footfall, a bigger spend in local businesses, and a livelier town during the day.

Andrew Cropley MBE, Principal and Chief Executive at West Nottinghamshire College, Cllr Matthew Relf, and Darren Atkins outside the former WIlkos in Sutton

Cllr Matthew Relf, Ashfield District Council’s Executive Lead for Growth, Regeneration and Local Planning, said: “Wilkos has stood empty for a couple of years now and we are so pleased to be able to bring it back into use. It’s a fantastic space, and will make a great new addition to West Nottinghamshire College’s offering.

“This new facility’s town centre location makes it easily accessible by public transport and brings more young people into our town centre. Breathing life into the former Wilkos complements the wider work we are doing to regenerate Sutton town centre, including the new and improved Portland Square, and the newly renovated Cornerstone Theatre, all of which are bringing new opportunities and vibrancy into Sutton.”

Portland Square campus will also be a centre for ‘green skills’ courses including ground source and air source heat pump, photovoltaics, and the wiring of electric vehicle charging points for homes.

Andrew Cropley MBE, Principal and Chief Executive at West Nottinghamshire College, said: “I’m thrilled that work has begun to create another fantastic training facility for local people and local businesses.

“The construction sector is of huge strategic significance, both locally and nationally, and I hope this forward-looking centre will inspire even more young people to seek careers in plumbing and electrical installation, and help adults who wish to advance their careers in these valuable trades.

“This opportunity has already enabled us to complete the UK’s first Gene Haas Centre for Advanced Manufacturing on the outskirts of Sutton and will allow us to modernise and further increase our capacity in other construction trades, as well as motor vehicle maintenance.

“I can’t wait to see the new campus come to life.”

The conversion, carried out by Vaughandale Construction Ltd, will involve a major programme of internal works to create classrooms, workshop space, offices and student social space across three floors within 29,428 sq ft, plus renovation and redesign of the building’s façade.

Darren Atkins, Contracts Director at Vaughandale Construction, said: “As one of the leading construction companies in the East Midlands, we are delighted and proud to be working with West Nottinghamshire College to deliver this prestigious project, transforming the former Wilko building in Sutton into a new construction training campus.

“We are particularly pleased to be involved in the development of the new training centre. Along with our apprenticeship partnership with the college, this facility will provide tremendous benefits to our local community, inspiring the next generation of young people entering the construction industry, which closely aligns with our company values and ethos.”