Sutton tourist destination set to make a splash with launch of new attractions

A Nottinghamshire tourist attraction is set for a summer sizzler of family, fun-packed activities by launching a wave of new water-based attractions.

Adventures, based on the picturesque shore of King’s Mill Reservoir at the popular Mill Waters site, will be making a splash with the introduction of a ‘dynamic’ range of pursuits to enhance its offer as a tourist destination.

The new attractions will launch at the site – operated and managed by Nottinghamshire County Council’s outdoor environmental education service, Notts Outdoors – to coincide with the start of the summer holiday season and include:

Pedalos: Perfect for those looking for a leisurely paddle around the water, and provide a relaxing way to explore the reservoir at your own pace.

Kayaks: For the more adventurous, kayaks offer a chance to navigate the waters with agility and speed, whether solo or tandem.

Stand-Up Paddle Boards (SUPs): A popular water sport activity, SUPs allow participants to enjoy a full-body workout while balancing and gliding across the water's surface.

Pom Bhogal, the county council’s Head of Young People’s Service, says the new water-based activities are a fantastic addition to a ‘brilliant’ Nottinghamshire attraction.

He said: “The new, invigorating and fun-filled attractions further enhance what Adventures offers as a brilliant tourist destination, and I am sure they will prove to be hugely popular with families, groups, and individual visitors looking to make the most of their outdoor leisure time.

“They will add a fresh, adventurous dimension to the site, which already boasts a diverse range of activities suitable for thrill-seekers of all ages set in the picturesque surroundings of King’s Mill Reservoir.”

Adventures was launched last year as part of the county council’s commitment to improving health and wellbeing in Nottinghamshire’s communities, growing the economy, improving living standards and its tourism offer

It is open daily throughout the summer holidays and for more information visit Adventures | Notts Outdoors.