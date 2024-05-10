Sutton-in-Ashfield team lends a helping hand for charity revamp
The 14-strong Amazon team revamped rooms in the charity’s new building in Nottingham, which is due to welcome learners later this year.
Amazon in Sutton-in-Ashfield has supported Portland Charity over the past year with financial and product donations, while also volunteering their time and energy on various projects.
Sean Montgomery, who works at Amazon and organised the volunteering support, said:
“It was a pleasure to spend the day helping out at Portland Charity, putting our painting and decorating skills to good use. The charity provides an incredible support system for people with disabilities in our community, and I’m grateful we had the opportunity to support the charity.”
Dr Mark Dale, Principal and CEO of Portland Charity added: “We are extremely thankful for the continued support from Amazon and their staff. This expansion of our specialist Further Education provision into Nottingham city centre will allow more people to benefit from the Outstanding Portland experience.”
Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.
Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.
Amazon partners with Comic Relief to help people tackle poverty and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, and food insecurity across the UK, and around the world.