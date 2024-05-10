Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A team of employees from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield turned painters and decorators when they volunteered their services to a charity which inspire and empowers people with disabilities to live more independent, fulfilling lives.

The 14-strong Amazon team revamped rooms in the charity’s new building in Nottingham, which is due to welcome learners later this year.

Amazon in Sutton-in-Ashfield has supported Portland Charity over the past year with financial and product donations, while also volunteering their time and energy on various projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Montgomery, who works at Amazon and organised the volunteering support, said:

Sutton-in-Ashfield team lends a helping hand for charity revamp

“It was a pleasure to spend the day helping out at Portland Charity, putting our painting and decorating skills to good use. The charity provides an incredible support system for people with disabilities in our community, and I’m grateful we had the opportunity to support the charity.”

Dr Mark Dale, Principal and CEO of Portland Charity added: “We are extremely thankful for the continued support from Amazon and their staff. This expansion of our specialist Further Education provision into Nottingham city centre will allow more people to benefit from the Outstanding Portland experience.”

Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.

Sutton-in-Ashfield team lends a helping hand for charity revamp