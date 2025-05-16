Sutton-in-Ashfield Rambling Club Hartington - Sunday May 25

This will be a most enjoyable 12 mile circular walk encompassing the beautiful Dove and Manifold Valleys North of Hartington. It will include High Wheeldon Hill,the village of Longnor and Sheen Hill There will be a shorter walk option and new members are always most welcome.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We begin the walk in the very pretty village of Hartington where public toilets are available. We proceed north to Top Bank Farm and join a footpath high above the valley past Carder Low towards Pilsbury Lodge .Spectacular views of the Dove Valley. We then join a path over open access land above Crowdicote and up to High Wheeldon Hill at 422 metres above sea level the highest point of the ramble.

After a careful descent past Fox Ho;e Cave we head south west along Green Lane crossing the River Dove at Beggar"s Bridge There then follows a short walk up the hill to Longnor where we will enjoy our main lunch break. Longnor is full of character with pub,cafe and toilet facilities It sits on a narrow ridge between the Dove and Manifold valleys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After our break we proceed south along the eastern side of the Manifold Valley We pass Crofts,Boothlow Hayes and Lower Boothlow farms. We then gradually leave the Manifold Valley with a steady climb towards the hamlet of Sheen. We join a quiet country lane from Brund and head north west in the direction f Pilsbury.

View north west from High Wheeldon Hill

Before long we reach the base of the second big hill of the day,Sheen Hill at 380 metres with an exhilarating view.

We then continue along a lane and turn right towards Sheen At Harris Close we take another footpath south along the ridge We then join a path from Sheen and descend towards Hartington.recrossing the River Dove en route.

There should be time for refreshment in the pub at Hartington before boarding our coach in the centre of the village for a 6.00pm departure home

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coach picks up at the "Staff of Life" pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.17am and from outside Asda on Stockwell Gate in Mansfield at 9.30am. Other pick up points en route. The coach fare is £14,accompanied juniors free.There is no need to prebook.

For further information please ring Sharon on 07811661104 or John on 07749164455. Alternatively visit our website www.suttonramblingclub.com