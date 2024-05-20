Sutton-in-Ashfield Mencap receives donation from Amazon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mencap has received a £1,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

The donation was made to the Sutton-in-Ashfield branch of Mencap, which supports and campaigns on behalf of people with learning disabilities. The charity, which has a shop in Idlewells Shopping Centre, will use the donation to support volunteers with learning disabilities to access work experience in the store.

Vivek Khanka, General Manager at Amazon Sutton-in-Ashfield, said:

“Mencap offers important programmes and resources to people with learning difficulties in Sutton-in-Ashfield and we’re proud to support its efforts.”

Linsey Wild, Head of Retail and Trading at Mencap, added:

“We really appreciate this support from the Amazon team in Sutton-in-Ashfield. The donation will help to bolster our work in the Sutton-in-Ashfield community.”

Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.

