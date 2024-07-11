Superhairo: 8-year-old from Ollerton donates hair for charity

By Ian Francis
Contributor
Published 11th Jul 2024, 10:23 BST
Ashleigh Francis, a pupil at Forest View Academy, in New Ollerton will have her first haircut on Saturday 13th July 2024, aged 8.

After the passing of a close family friend that sadly had cancer, Ashleigh wanted to do something to help people with cancer.

So off the top of her head she decided to donate hair from her first haircut to help children and young adults coping with the same disease.

Ashleigh chose the Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for patients who have hair loss during treatment.

Superhairo Ashleigh!!Superhairo Ashleigh!!
A GoFund me page was set up for her and a fundraising pack from the Little Princess Trust has been doing the rounds amongst friends and her school.

As very proud parents of Ashleigh we supported her in her decision to have her haircut and thought it was a very grown up thought for such a young girl. That's why Ashleigh is a very worthy Superhairo!

The link for donations is: gofund.me/a9ae0fa0 any contributions would be gratefully received by the charity.

