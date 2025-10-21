Successful launch of new clinical research facility marks major milestone for local healthcare

A new, purpose-built Clinical Research Facility (CRF) has opened at King's Mill Hospital, as Sherwood Forest Hospitals continues its work to advance clinical research and improve patient care across the local community.

Held between 5pm and 7pm, the launch event showcased the CRF’s potential to support and deliver pioneering clinical studies. Attendees toured the state-of-the-art facility, met members of the Research and Innovation team, and heard from key speakers about the CRF’s role in shaping the future of healthcare innovation and discovery.

Located at the King’s Mill Hospital site, the new CRF is designed to enable high-quality, cutting-edge research. It has modern facilities that will attract many industry partners and multi-centre national and international studies. Most importantly, it provides local people with new opportunities to take part in clinical trials that were previously unavailable in the Mid-Nottinghamshire area.

One of the first participants enrolled in a commercially sponsored clinical trial, said: “It’s nice and very fresh, better than being moved from room to room.”

Image of the research team

Another participant shared their experience: “It was really nice to go to an actual, dedicated research space.”

We are incredibly grateful to everyone who attended and contributed to the success of the launch. Special thanks also go to our early supporters and sponsors, including The International Accrediting Organisation for Clinical Research (IAOCR), whose contributions helped make this important milestone possible.

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, Associate Non-Executive Director for Research and Innovation at the Trust, said: “The launch of this new Clinical Research Facility marks a pivotal moment for Sherwood Forest Hospitals and the wider region. It brings world-class research opportunities closer to home for patients, while helping to embed research as a core part of everyday clinical care. This is how we turn innovation into better outcomes for patients.”

Alison Steel, Head of Research and Innovation at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “We’re proud to officially open a dedicated space where research can thrive. The new facility reflects our long-term commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation and collaboration, and ensures that local people have access to the very latest in clinical trials and treatments.”

This is just the beginning. As the Clinical Research Facility begins to welcome more participants and partners, Sherwood Forest Hospitals reaffirms its commitment to delivering research that makes a meaningful difference to patients now and in the future.