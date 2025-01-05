Successful charity event at Sherwood Inn, Rainworth

By Helen Foster
Contributor
Published 5th Jan 2025, 17:09 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 11:00 GMT
The people of Rainworth and surrounding communities along with the Sherwood Inn does it again.

On the 4th of January Laura and Steve Carr landlords of the Sherwood Inn Rainworth held a charity event in aid of 17 year old Ezmay Husher who was diagnosed with cancer and is having treatment.

The event hosted a charity football match, tombolas and raffles from donations made by the community and smashed £4233.21 with the help of a fantastic turn out from Rainworth and surrounding areas.

Patchill Pantry donated the food takings of the day and many businesses donated gift vouchers for auction, this is a massive amount raised just after Christmas in a time when money is tight for everyone.

Well done to everyone donating, working and organising but mostly to the hard work of the staff of the Sherwood.

Money raised for the family is much needed in this very worrying time - thank you all.

