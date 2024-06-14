Success rises as new venture marks major milestone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new business that focuses on using adapted activities to help improve the quality of life enjoyed by infirm Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire people has reached a major milestone.

Rise.Life Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire was launched by care professionals Scott Marsh and Paul Pitchford in October last year. In just seven months their venture has welcomed 50 organisations, recruited six activity leaders, a recruitment officer, and a marketing officer.

Organisations using Rise include care homes, home care providers, specialist schools, children's settings, and NHS organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Marsh said: “We invested in a Rise franchise in September 2023, but never did we expect the incredible growth we have experienced and continue to experience across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Rise activity leaders with residents and staff at the Oakdene Care Centre in Stacey Road, Mansfiel

“I have personally lived and breathed Rise from networking to planning and from recruiting to delivering the sessions but never did I envisage our Rise sessions would make such a difference to people's lives and improve the quality of their lives.

“To reach our first milestone of 50 homes and organisations fills me with so much joy knowing we're helping people become more active, both physically and mentally through the power of what we do.”

And Paul Pitchford added: “We are very fortunate in that as well as having our own team of amazing people, the guys at head office and our new network of Rise franchisees are proving to be such valuable sources of support and advice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott and Paul are also the people behind award-winning, and officially Outstanding, Your Home Care, based in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Trevor Brocklebank, who co-founded Rise.Life, said: “To make a franchise work, you have to have a proven product, a solid operating model, and empowered local entrepreneurs who have the passion to make a difference - Scott and Paul have that in spades.

“Their success has been phenomenal, and they already have a proven track record in Your Home Care, where they have been setting the bar high.”