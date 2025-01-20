Students go intergalactic with planetarium project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Travel and tourism students from West Nottinghamshire College are taking their studies to a cosmic level for a project at Sherwood Observatory Planetarium and Science Centre.

The new £6.8million planetarium, which opened its doors to the public in November 2024, welcomed students for a tour of the facilities and to kick-start the students’ project as part of their learning company.

Students were given a tour of the facilities by planetarium project manager Dr Steve Wallace and volunteer Jan Woodjetts. As well as seeing the original Sherwood Observatory, which opened in 1986, the groups toured the new science discovery centre, meeting rooms, classrooms and café before seeing the underground exhibition space which is set in a former 1880’s Victorian reservoir.

They were then treated to a spectacular presentation in the 59-seat dome with its immersive 10m diameter screen, seeing moon landing clips, the Great Solar System Adventure and the classical music orchestral suite by Gustav Holst was the background to a planet show.

Students enjoyed a show inside the domed theatre

Following their visit, students from the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Travel and Tourism have been set the task to engage in real-world market research for the planetarium, after which they will use the research to develop a targeted marketing campaign, based on a detailed customer brief provided by Sherwood Observatory.

Programme area leader for travel and tourism Hannah Locke said: “Students will have the opportunity to present their findings and innovative marketing strategies to Steve and Jan later this year, when they’ll demonstrate their skills and creativity in supporting the Observatory’s goals and objectives.

“Their research will be conducted both in the UK and internationally a residential trip to Estonia in February. We’re very excited to be able to suggest new ideas for products and services for the observatory and help with identifying the potential for the centre to bring in more visitors.”

Dr Steve Wallace said: "From the outset, the team at Sherwood Observatory have strived to make our new centre a place that inspires and supports education in our local community.

“This is a great example of putting that into practice through collaborative working that gives students real-world experience to the benefit of everyone involved.”