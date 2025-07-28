Steve Yemm MP welcomes Labour’s £75 million boost for hospices, including £37,651 for John Eastwood Hospice

Steve Yemm MP Visiting the John Eastwood Hospice

Steve Yemm, MP for Mansfield, has welcomed the announcement that John Eastwood Hospice will receive £37,651 in funding as part of the Labour Government’s £75 million investment to improve end-of-life care across England.

This funding, the largest direct investment in hospices in NHS history, will help deliver upgrades to facilities, improving comfort and dignity for patients and families. It will support enhancements such as family rooms, adapted equipment, and more welcoming communal spaces.

“John Eastwood Hospice plays a vital role in the care of Mansfield residents with life-limiting conditions. This funding will make a real, practical difference to families during the most difficult times. This is something I have seen first hand when visiting the Hospice in the past.

I’m pleased to see Labour delivering this support for our community.” said Steve Yemm MP.

The funding forms part of Labour’s wider Plan for Change, which is moving more care out of hospitals and into communities. The aim is to improve access, dignity, and quality of care in every part of the country.

Minister for Care Stephen Kinnock said:

“Hospices play a vital role in our society. At this most difficult time, people deserve the best care in the best possible environment. This funding will deliver improvements across the country and relieve pressure on daily operations.

I have seen first-hand how our funding is already making a real difference to improving facilities for patients and families. This additional funding will deliver further upgrades, relieving pressure on day-to-day spending. “End-of-life care is crucial to our 10 Year Health Plan and our fundamental shift of moving more care out of hospital and into the community. We will continue to support hospices so they can deliver their vital work.”

The funding will be administered by Hospice UK, allowing local hospices to begin upgrades immediately.