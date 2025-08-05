Steve Yemm MP: National security and good jobs: delivering for Mansfield at home and abroad

Last month, I travelled to Washington to represent Mansfield on the world stage. In meetings with the State Department, senators and other organisations working on trade and defence, I made the case for how our town and others like it have a direct interest in the major decisions shaping global security. These talks are not just about policy. They are about people. They are about us.

Take the AUKUS security pact between the UK, Australia and the United States. This agreement is designed to strengthen our defence capabilities and deepen cooperation with key allies. It will deliver a new fleet of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, which are manufactured in the UK. Many of the components and design work will be developed here in Britain.

Rolls-Royce in Derby is leading on the submarine reactors, and that means skilled jobs here in the East Midlands for Mansfield residents. Rolls Royce is expanding its nuclear submarine reactor factory in Derby.

As someone who speaks to local employers and workers regularly, I know how much this investment matters. It is a clear vote of confidence in British talent, British industry and towns like Mansfield – our neighbours work for Rolls Royce.

Steve Yemm MP in the US.

But AUKUS is not just an economic opportunity. It is about values – about a common language and cultural roots. It is about standing with countries that believe in democracy, freedom and the rule of law. As threats rise across the globe, including from Russia and China, we must work with our partners to protect our people and ensure that decisions made abroad support communities here at home.

Security and prosperity go hand in hand. If we want a strong Britain, we need to invest in both. That is exactly what this Labour government is focused on. We are putting forward a serious plan that secures our place in the world and delivers real benefits for working people.

I will keep making sure Mansfield is part of that conversation.