Steve Yemm MP celebrates launch of Labour’s 10-Year Health Plan to get the NHS back on its feet and make it fit for the future

Steve Yemm, Labour MP for Mansfield, has welcomed the launch of the Labour Government’s landmark 10-Year Health Plan, calling it “a seismic shift that will get the NHS back on its feet and make it fit for the future.”

The plan sets out one of the most significant reforms in NHS history, with three big shifts in how care is delivered: from hospital to community, from analogue to digital, and from sickness to prevention. Together, these reforms will help reduce waiting times, improve access, and tackle health inequalities, including in working-class communities like Mansfield.

At the heart of the plan is the creation of a new Neighbourhood Health Service, bringing together pioneering health teams under one roof in local communities. These teams will reduce pressure on hospitals and allow people to receive more timely, personalised care closer to home.

The Government has also committed to ending the outdated systems still in use across the NHS, replacing paper and fax machines with modern, joined-up technology to improve care and efficiency.

The plan will also shift the NHS toward prevention, not just treatment. That means tackling the root causes of ill health and making healthier choices easier for everyone, whether through diet, physical activity, smoking cessation or mental health support.

Labour’s Plan for Change is already delivering results. Nationally, waiting lists are now at their lowest level in two years. More than 4.2 million extra appointments have been delivered since July, more than double the original target.

Steve Yemm MP said:

“After a decade of decline, this Government is delivering the long-term plan our NHS needs. People in Mansfield want to see faster access to care, better use of technology, and more support to stay well. That’s what this plan will deliver.

Through real investment and reform, we’re getting care back into communities and rebuilding the NHS to serve every part of our country, including towns like Mansfield.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting added:

“Our 10-Year Health Plan will transform the NHS, shifting care from hospital to community, and from sickness to prevention. We’re building a service that’s fit for the future – focused on keeping people healthy, not just treating illness.”