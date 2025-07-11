Steve Yemm MP Calls for Action to Improve Care for Teenagers with Cancer

Steve Yemm, Labour MP for Mansfield, has called for urgent action to improve cancer care for teenagers and young adults, highlighting the unique challenges faced by young people diagnosed with the disease.

Speaking in Parliament, Steve said:

“Every day in the UK, seven young people are told the devastating words, ‘You have cancer.’ That’s not just a statistic, it’s a wake-up call. These young people are too often overlooked in our healthcare system, despite cancer being the leading disease-related killer of their age group.”

Steve took on the role of Parliamentary Champion for the Teenage Cancer Trust, and has already been working closely with the charity. He hosted a cross-party roundtable in Parliament to bring together the Trust, NHS leaders and the Minister for Public Health, focusing on how to improve treatment pathways and outcomes for young people.

“If we’re serious about improving care,” Steve continued, “we need action on three fronts: faster diagnosis, greater access to clinical trials, and stronger mental health support. Too many young people are missing out on timely treatment and specialist support at a time when they need it most.”

He also raised concerns that the current system doesn’t reflect the lived experience of young people facing cancer.

“Cancer collides with all the big moments - exams, friendships, finding your feet in the world - and our system must do better at recognising that. We need to build care around the real lives of young people.”

Steve pledged to continue championing the Teenage Cancer Trust’s cause in Parliament, and will press the Government to ensure the next national cancer plan delivers for teenagers and young adults.