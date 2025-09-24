Steve Yemm MP backs major Labour investment to support Mansfield’s young people back into work
Every Premier League club charity in England is now in talks with the Government to support the scheme, with English Football League and Rugby League clubs confirmed as partners too.
The initiative will nearly double the number of Youth Hubs to more than 200 across England, Scotland and Wales over the next three years, providing tailored support to young people who are not currently in education, employment or training.
Steve Yemm MP said: “Almost one million young people are currently not in education, work or training, and Mansfield is not immune from those challenges. This Labour Government won’t sit back while that many young people are left without a route forward.
“Through this £25 million expansion of Youth Hubs and the new partnership with the Premier League and English Football League, we’re creating proper opportunities for the next generation.
“I’ll be speaking to Mansfield Town FC - the Stags - to make sure we explore how this opportunity could come to our town. If we can link the pride and reach of our local football club with targeted youth support, we can make a real difference to the lives of young people in Mansfield.”
Youth Hubs bring together Youth Work Coaches, Jobcentres, and local partners such as councils, employers and charities to provide direct, personalised support. Services include CV advice, skills training, careers guidance, wellbeing support, and will soon also offer access to mental health and housing services.
By delivering support in trusted community venues like sports clubs, libraries and community centres, Youth Hubs help young people where they are - with the practical help and confidence-building they need to get on in life.