Stephen Johnson nears end of 2,000km charity walk - £17,000 still needed to hit £100K goal
Stephen’s journey is deeply personal. Following the loss of his father, he set out to walk 2,000km in 31 days to raise £100,000 for Grief Encounter and The Friendship Circle, two charities supporting bereaved children and those facing loneliness and mental health struggles.
“It’s been a journey of highs and lows, laughter and tears. I’ve been swarmed by mosquitoes, stranded in open farmers’ fields and had near run-ins with wild dogs. It’s tested every ounce of my mental capacity,” says Stephen in his latest video. “But the finish line is in sight. I couldn’t have done it without your support. Now, I have one final request: if you haven’t donated yet, please do.”
Stephen trained for nearly a year, transforming his body and mind through long-distance walks, yoga, strength work, and recovery therapy. His campaign is not about records, it’s about resilience, grief, and hope. As a father and business leader, he’s showing that anyone can take meaningful action to support others.
With over £83,000 raised, Stephen is just £17,000 away from his goal. Every donation helps shine a light on grief, loneliness, and mental wellbeing, issues affecting millions across the UK.
To donate directly or follow Stephen’s journey, visit: https://www.quooker.co.uk/charity/walk/2025
To learn more, visit griefencounter.org and friendshipcircle.co.uk