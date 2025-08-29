Stephen Johnson nears end of 2,000km charity walk - £17,000 still needed to hit £100K goal

After 12 months of intense training and nearly 2,000km walked across five countries, Stephen Johnson, Managing Director of Quooker UK & Ireland, is just days away from completing one of the most ambitious charity challenges of the year.

Stephen’s journey is deeply personal. Following the loss of his father, he set out to walk 2,000km in 31 days to raise £100,000 for Grief Encounter and The Friendship Circle, two charities supporting bereaved children and those facing loneliness and mental health struggles.

“It’s been a journey of highs and lows, laughter and tears. I’ve been swarmed by mosquitoes, stranded in open farmers’ fields and had near run-ins with wild dogs. It’s tested every ounce of my mental capacity,” says Stephen in his latest video. “But the finish line is in sight. I couldn’t have done it without your support. Now, I have one final request: if you haven’t donated yet, please do.”

Stephen trained for nearly a year, transforming his body and mind through long-distance walks, yoga, strength work, and recovery therapy. His campaign is not about records, it’s about resilience, grief, and hope. As a father and business leader, he’s showing that anyone can take meaningful action to support others.

Stephen Johnson, MD of Quooker UK & Ireland, under the railway stone underpass near the River Tet (near Perpignan), France

With over £83,000 raised, Stephen is just £17,000 away from his goal. Every donation helps shine a light on grief, loneliness, and mental wellbeing, issues affecting millions across the UK.

Get Involved

If you’re a journalist, blogger, community group or a brand looking to support or share this inspiring challenge, we’d love to hear from you.

Be part of something meaningful. Help us raise awareness. Help us raise hope.

To donate directly or follow Stephen’s journey, visit: https://www.quooker.co.uk/charity/walk/2025

To learn more, visit griefencounter.org and friendshipcircle.co.uk