Stagecoach East Midlands renew their “Santa Bus” in Mansfield

Stagecoach East Midlands will be spreading festive cheer in Mansfield with the launch of their Santa Bus.

Decked with a winter wonderland design, featuring colourful decorations and characters, the Christmas Bus will be running on the majority (not all) local bus services on specified dates* from Friday November 29 until Monday December 16, as well as turning into a “Grotto Bus” for special visits on Wednesday December 18.

The festive vehicle will be making its rounds for the 2nd year after a successful debut last year, where the community massively enjoyed the festive look! Collection buckets onboard will be available for those who wish to donate to this year’s charity partner, which is the Kings Mill Hospital Toy Appeal - a charity organisation helping to provide Christmas gifts for children in the ward at Kings Mill Hospital and John Eastwood Hospice.

On Wednesday December 18, the bus will transform into a Christmas Grotto, offering visitors the chance to meet Santa and enjoy some festive treats and gifts on board. The Christmas Grotto Bus will be in operation from 18th December to 23rd December (with a day off on December 21) from around 16:00 to 20:00 each evening and entry is free, however passengers will be able to donate onboard, if they wish, to the Kings Mill Toy Appeal charity. There will be a surprise (to be confirmed) Christmas Eve event too.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said “The Christmas Bus is a great way for people in Mansfield to kick start the festive season and travel in style, whether they’re meeting up with friends and family or heading into town to enjoy some late-night Christmas shopping. Through the national £2 fare scheme, all passengers can still feel festive for less by taking advantage of the single ticket price cap.

“We hope our Christmas services will spread some joy throughout the local community and create memorable experiences for our passengers. We invite everyone to hop on board, say ‘hello’ to Santa and enjoy some Christmas magic.”

Passengers are encouraged to share their adventures on the bus on social media using the tag @StagecoachEMid on Twitter, with the hashtag #MansfieldChristmasBus.

*For more information about Stagecoach East Midlands' Christmas Bus and Grotto Bus schedule, please visit: www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east-midlands/mansfield-christmas-bus