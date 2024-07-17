St John Ambulance appeals for Youth Team volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

St John Ambulance, the leading first aid charity, is looking for enthusiastic and committed people in Nottinghamshire to volunteer as Youth Leaders/Helpers to work with Cadets (aged 10 to 17) and Badgers (aged 5 to 10) and guide them as they become the next generation of first aiders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vacancies exist at the St John units in Bilsthorpe, Calverton, Cotgrave, Hucknall, Ilkeston, Mansfield, Newark, Nottingham and Worksop.

Successful applicants for Youth Leader roles begin their volunteering journey as Youth Helpers and with more training and experience have opportunities to progress to Youth Leader positions and deliver first aid duties in the community and at events. Every new Youth Leader or Helper recruited means that another six Badgers or eight Cadets can be enrolled in a local St John unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No prior first aid or volunteering experience is needed as all necessary training (such as First Aid and safeguarding) will be provided. Applicants for the Youth Leader and Youth Helper roles must be aged 18 or over and will need to pass an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service check. As a volunteer, you'll get lots of development opportunities, and access to exclusive discount sites like Blue Light Card.

St John Ambulance Youth Team volunteering

Steve Bedford, Project Development Officer at St John Ambulance, said: “We have some great local opportunities to join our friendly team as volunteers working with our young people. We regularly see our young volunteers go on to study healthcare subjects or pursue careers in the healthcare industry and there is a great deal of satisfaction in knowing that you have helped these youngsters reach their full potential. We really hope that some enthusiastic and committed local adults will step forward and apply to join the St John family.”

To learn more about the Youth Leader and Youth Helper roles and to apply, please visit www.sja.org.uk/youthteam. For an informal chat about any of the available roles, please contact Steve at [email protected].